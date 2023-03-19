reports:-michigan-g-isaiah-barnes-to-enter-portal

Reports: Michigan G Isaiah Barnes to enter portal

Michigan guard Isaiah Barnes is entering the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Sunday.

The news comes a day after the Wolverines lost 66-65 to Vanderbilt in the second round of the NIT.

The 6-foot-7 Barnes played in just 15 games for Michigan in 2022-23, averaging 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.1 minutes.

He played in two games in his redshirt freshman season in 2021-22.

Barnes will have three years of eligibility remaining. From Chicago, he was four-star recruit in the Class of 2021.

