reports:-njit-hiring-grant-billmeier-as-next-head-coach

New Jersey Institute of Technology is hiring Maryland assistant Grant Billmeier as its next head coach, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Billmeier, a New Jersey native, has been an assistant to Kevin Willard, first at Seton Hall, for 12 total years. Billmeier also played at Seton Hall (2003-07).

Billmeier would replace Brian Kennedy, who was hired in 2016 and departed early last month after seven seasons.

It’s the second assistant coach Maryland head coach Kevin Willard has lost this cycle. Tony Skinn was named head coach at George Mason last week.

