reports:-notre-dame-reaches-deal-to-hire-micah-shrewsberry

Micah Shrewsberry, who guided Penn State to a 2023 NCAA Tournament appearance and a memorable opening-round upset win against Texas A&M, has accepted a deal to become the next head coach at Notre Dame, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The deal is for a reported seven years and returns Shrewsberry to the state, Indiana, where he starred in high school and college and also where he has spent the majority of his coaching career as an assistant or head coach.

Shrewsberry, 46, coached at Wabash (1999-2000), DePauw (2001-03), IU South Bend (head coach, 2005-07), Butler (2007-11) and Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21) in addition to a stint in the NBA with the Boston Celtics (2013-19) before taking over the Penn State program in 2021.

The Nittany Lions went 23-14 and 10-10 in the Big Ten in 2022-23, earning a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament which they parlayed into a 76-59 win against the seventh-seeded Aggies on March 16.

Shrewsberry and Penn State bowed out a round later, losing to No. 2 seed Texas 71-66 on March 18.

Overall, Shrewsberry went 37-31 in two seasons in State College.

He moves to South Bend to take over for Mike Brey, who departed the Fighting Irish after 23 seasons as the program’s all-time winningest coach (483-280).

