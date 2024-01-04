reports:-ohio-state-wr-noah-rogers-transfers-to-nc-state

Former five-star wide receiver Noah Rogers is set to catch passes from new NC State quarterback Grayson McCall next season, according to multiple reports.

Rogers transferred from Ohio State after one season with the Buckeyes and would join McCall, a prolific four-year starter at Coastal Carolina, in a revamped Wolfpack offense in 2024.

A North Carolina native ranked as one of the top college football recruits in the state in the Class of 2023, Rogers was one of two top 2023 wide receiver recruits to exit Ohio State at the end of the season. Four-star recruit Bryson Rodgers played only a handful of snaps and entered the transfer portal after the Cotton Bowl.

Ohio State isn't new to reeling in top receiver recruits -- or losing them to the portal. In 2022, Kaleb Brown and Caleb Burton left after one season. The other two receivers in the Buckeyes' WR class last year, Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, are still enrolled at Ohio State.

Rogers needs no introduction to NC State coaches, who were heavily engaged with the 6-2, 190-pound product during his time at Rolesville (N.C.) High School. Rogers had over 2,200 receiving yards and 37 touchdown catches in his final two seasons of high school.

--Field Level Media

