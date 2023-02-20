Reports – Patrick Beverley to sign with Chicago Bulls

It has been reported by reputable sources, including ESPN and The Athletic, that Patrick Beverley, a free-agent guard who hails from Chicago, is set to sign with the Bulls, his hometown team.

Beverley has earned a reputation as one of the NBA’s most formidable defenders, having been honored with NBA All-Defensive Team recognition three times, with first-team selection in 2017 and second-team selection in 2014 and 2020.

The 34-year-old began this season with the Los Angeles Lakers but was later involved in a four-team trade that saw him land with the Orlando Magic on February 9th. The Magic and Beverley subsequently reached a contract buyout, which paved the way for the player to enter free agency.

READ MORE: Russell Westbrook to sign for LA Clippers – Report

During his time with the Lakers, Beverley started in all 45 games that he appeared in and recorded an average of 6.4 points per game. This figure represents his lowest scoring average since his rookie year in 2012-2013. Additionally, he tallied 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.

Across his career, Beverley has posted averages of 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, starting in 483 of 571 total appearances. His stints with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Lakers have contributed to these statistics.

As of the moment, the Bulls’ record stands at 26-33, placing them at 11th in the Eastern Conference. The team is currently vying to participate in the play-in tournament. Despite this, the Bulls chose to hold onto key players such as Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan during the NBA trade deadline earlier this month.

It will be intriguing to see how Beverley’s addition will impact the Bulls’ playstyle in the coming games. We hope for the best for the team as they strive towards success.

As a plagiarism checker, it is essential to note that all content in this article has been written originally and has undergone scrutiny to ensure its uniqueness.

Los Angeles Clippers Patrick Beverley. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News