reports:-princeton-ncaa-star-ryan-langborg-enters-transfer-portal

Princeton March Madness star Ryan Langborg has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Monday.

The senior guard excelled during Princeton’s stunning NCAA Tournament run as he averaged 18.7 points in three games as the 15th-seeded Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to Creighton.

Langborg isn’t the only Princeton starter examining his options, as 6-foot-9 forward Keeshawn Kellman also has entered his name in the portal.

Both players will be on the move as graduate transfers due to the Ivy League policy of not allowing fifth-year players. Both Langborg and Kellman have played three seasons as the Ivy League didn’t play basketball in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Langborg scored 22 points in a second-round win over seventh-seeded Missouri and followed up with a career-best 26 in the setback against Creighton.

One school that might end up on Langborg’s radar is Final Four squad San Diego State. Langborg grew up in San Diego and received recruiting interest from the Aztecs while starring at nearby La Jolla Country Day and leading the school to the Division III state title in 2019.

Langborg averaged 12.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 32 games this season. He made 66 3-pointers and connected on 153 in 81 games (63 starts) with the Tigers.

Kellman averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 61.4 percent from the field in 32 games this season. He averaged 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament.

Kellman has a 6.5 scoring average in 50 games (37 starts) at Princeton.

Tigers leading scorer Tosan Evbuomwan faces a similar decision. The 2021-22 Ivy League Player of the Year averaged 15.1 points, 6.3 boards and 4.9 assists in 32 games this past season and finished his final game at Princeton with 24 points, six rebounds and nine assists against Creighton.

