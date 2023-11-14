reports:-qb-quinn-ewers-could-put-off-draft,-return-to-texas

Quarterback Quinn Ewers strongly is considering a return to Texas next season, despite being NFL draft-eligible, according to a report from Inside Texas on Tuesday.

The Longhorns-focused website put the likelihood of Ewers playing a third season in Austin at 90 percent.

ESPN, however, reported that Ewers has yet to choose between the draft and Longhorns, stating there have been discussions about a return to Texas but “there’s a long way to go.”

Ewers, a Texas native, redshirted his freshman season at Ohio State and transferred to Texas before the 2022 season. Injuries limited him to 10 games last season.

He missed two games this season with a shoulder strain. Through eight games, Ewers is 173-of-246 passing (70.3 percent) for 2,232 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has rushed for 53 yards and five scores.

In his injury absence, redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy started in wins over BYU and Kansas State. Freshman Arch Manning, a five-star prospect and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has yet to appear in a game for the Longhorns.

–Field Level Media