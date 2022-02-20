Reports: Ronaldo to leave Manchester United if they miss out on Champions League

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United if the English Premier League club fails to finish in top four. Ronaldo made a return to Old Trafford last summer to help them win titles, but the Red Devils have been inconsistent on the pitch this season.

Manchester United are currently in fourth place with 43 points, but have played two more games than Arsenal and Tottenham who have both played two games less and are one point and four points, respectively outside of the top four.

If Manchester United failed to finish in a Champions League spot at the end of the season, the Sunday Mirror is reporting that that the club will not stand in Ronaldo’s way should he demand to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

There seems to be some unrest at the club in recent weeks, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick having to come out and addressing reports about Ronaldo and Harry Maguire having a burst up over the captaincy.

Would it be better for Manchester United to look pass Cristiano Ronaldo now and focus on the younger players?

Many believe so, given the results and attitude that we have been seeing on and off the bench over the last few months.

Meanwhile, Former Premier League captain Troy Deeney thinks that Tottenham striker Harry Kane will join Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United next season, a move that would certainly pave the way for Ronaldo to move on after just one season back at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will take on Leeds United in the English Premier League on Sunday (20).