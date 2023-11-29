Reports: San Diego State hires Sean Lewis as head coach

Former Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis will be San Diego State’s next head coach, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night.

Lewis will take over for Brady Hoke, who retired.

Following the Buffaloes’ 28-16 loss to UCLA on Oct. 28, the 37-year-old Lewis was stripped of his offensive play-calling abilities. Colorado coach Deion Sanders turned to Pat Shurmur, an offensive analyst, for the team’s final four games of the season.

The Buffaloes went 0-4 and averaged 20.3 points per game with Shurmur calling the shots. Colorado finished the season 4-8.

“Sean is a good man. I think he’s a good play-caller,” Sanders said after making the move to Shurmur. “We just needed change at the time. We just needed to try something else at the time, and that’s what we did.”

Lewis was Kent State’s head coach from 2018-22 before joining the Buffaloes. The Golden Flashes went 24-31 and made two bowl appearances during his tenure.

Prior to his time at Kent State, Lewis served as the co-offensive coordinator at Bowling Green (2015) and Syracuse (2016-17).

–Field Level Media