reports:-taulia-tagovailoa-enters-transfer-portal

Taulia Tagovailoa, formerly the quarterback at Alabama and Maryland, has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Tagovailoa started his career with the Crimson Tide in 2019, then followed his offensive coordinator, Mike Locksley, to Maryland when the latter became head coach there.

He started the past three seasons for Maryland, throwing for a Big Ten-record 11,356 yards. He also is first in Terrapins program history in career completions (955), single-season completions (328 in 2021), career completion percentage (67.1 percent), single-season completion percentage (69.2 percent in 2021), career passing touchdowns (76) and single-season passing passing yards (3,860 in 2021).

Tagovailoa opted out of the Music City Bowl vs. Auburn, presumably to ready for the upcoming NFL draft.

Should he transfer, he will need to petition the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility. His five games played in his freshman season at Alabama exceed the four allowed for a redshirt season.

He is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

--Field Level Media

