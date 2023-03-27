reports:-texas-agrees-with-rodney-terry-on-5-year-deal

Texas and Rodney Terry have are in agreement on a five-year contract to make him the permanent head coach, Stadium and ESPN reported Monday afternoon.

An official announcement could come as early as Tuesday.

Terry assumed the job on Dec. 12 when former head coach Chris Beard was suspended following allegations of domestic violence. Beard was fired less than a month later and eventually cleared of charges.

The Longhorns were 7-1 when Beard departed, while Terry led the team to an overall 29-9 mark and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Their season concluded Sunday night with an 88-81 loss to Miami.

After the game Sunday, Terry expressed optimism that he’s be given a chance at the permanent job.

“Yeah, I think there’ll be an opportunity at some point here to be able to talk and see where everything is, but they’ve been nothing but supportive,” Terry said of the Texas administration.

The players also have stated their support.

Terry, 55, served as an assistant at Texas under Rick Barnes from 2002-11, then was named head coach at Fresno State (2011-18) and later UTEP (2018-21).

Between the three schools, Terry has a combined record of 185-164 and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

