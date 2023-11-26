Reports: Texas A&M expected to hire Duke’s Mike Elko as coach

Texas A&M is expected to hire Duke coach Mike Elko as its next head coach, according to multiple reports.

An official announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, ESPN reported Sunday afternoon, citing sources.

Elko served as defensive coordinator at Texas A&M for four seasons before leaving to become Duke’s head coach. He is 16-9 in two seasons with the Blue Devils, including 7-5 this season.

Texas A&M is looking for a head coach after firing Jimbo Fisher after nearly six seasons. Ironically, Fisher brought Elko to College Station on his original coaching staff after the 2017 season.

Elko, 46, was named Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year in 2022, when the Blue Devils went 9-4.

This season, Duke opened the season with an impressive 28-7 takedown of Clemson.

The Blue Devils were 4-0 before quarterback Riley Leonard injured an ankle in a 21-14 loss to Notre Dame. Leonard later sustained a toe injury against Louisville on Oct. 28 and hasn’t played since.

Duke is 3-5 since the 4-0 start. The Blue Devils closed the regular season with a 30-19 win over Pitt on Saturday.

Fisher went 45-25 with the Aggies before being fired with two games remaining this season.

