Former Arizona and Southern California receiver Dorian Singer is re-entering the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Singer caught 24 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games during his lone season with the Trojans in 2023.

He was an All-Pac-12 selection with the Wildcats in 2022, catching 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Singer, a St. Paul, Minn., native who finished high school in Phoenix, has 108 grabs for 1,695 yards (15.7-yard average) and nine TDs in 30 games.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Reports: Trojans WR Dorian Singer enters transfer portal puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.