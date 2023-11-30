Reports: UCLA QB Dante Moore decides to enter portal

UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore is planning to enter the transfer portal, per multiple media reports Thursday.

A top prospect in the 2023 class, Moore committed to Oregon out of high school before switching to UCLA.

Moore, a Detroit native, threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in nine games with the Bruins.

The Bruins used three quarterbacks this season, including redshirt junior Ethan Garbers (984 passing yards, nine TDs, three INTs in 10 games) and transfer Collin Schlee (139 yards, one TD, two INTs in six games).

–Field Level Media