Wordpress theme seo takipçi satin al passport psd balkon kose takimi lastik patlatan
Skip to content

Reports: UNC hires Freddie Kitchens as TE coach

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is joining North Carolina as tight ends coach, multiple outlets reported Monday.

He worked as a senior football analyst for South Carolina in the 2022 season, and he’ll be able to give Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown some insight about the Gamecocks. The two teams are set to open their 2023 seasons on Sept. 2 in Charlotte.

Kitchens spent 15 seasons in the NFL, beginning as tight ends coach with the Dallas Cowboys in 2006. He coached tight ends for the Cardinals for the next six seasons, then spent five more seasons with Arizona in other coaching roles before joining the Browns in 2018, being elevated to offensive coordinator that season.

The Browns named him head coach in 2019 and fired him at the end of a 6-10 season.

He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the New York Giants.

At North Carolina, Kitchens will replace John Lilly, who was named the tight ends coach with the Carolina Panthers.

–Field Level Media

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Shares 29 views
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap
alanya escort Hacklink sinop escort ankara escort izmir escort porno izle etimesgut escort balikesir escort