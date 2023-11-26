Reports: UTEP fires football coach Dana Dimel

UTEP fired head football coach Dana Dimel on Sunday after six seasons and a 20-49 overall record, multiple outlets reported.

The Miners finished their season on Saturday with a 42-28 loss to No. 25 Liberty to end 3-9 (2-6 Conference USA).

Dimel took over before the 2018 season, and the Miners were 1-11 in each of his first two seasons. They had their only winning season under Dimel in 2021, when they finished 7-6 after a loss to Fresno State in the Liberty Bowl.

Dimel began his coaching career in 1987 at Kansas State, his alma mater, and was on staff there until Wyoming (1997-99) named him its head coach. He also was the head coach at Houston (2000-02) and returned to Kansas State before being hired to lead UTEP.

He has a career record of 50-88.

–Field Level Media