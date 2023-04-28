reports:-utsa-record-setting-wr-zakhari-franklin-enters-portal

UTSA star receiver Zakhari Franklin has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Friday. Franklin is the school’s career record-holder in receptions (262), receiving

Franklin is the school’s career record-holder in receptions (262), receiving yardage (3,348) and receiving touchdowns (37).

This past season, Franklin set single-season school marks of 94 catches for 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns. That surpassed the program-best marks he set in 2021 of 1,027 yards and 12 scores. He had 81 catches that season, now third best.

Franklin averaged 12.8 yards per catch in 46 games with the Roadrunners. He was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in 2022.

–Field Level Media