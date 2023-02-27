rested-boston-college-seeking-split-at-wake-forest

Boston College will take the floor for the first time since its upset win over then-No. 6 Virginia when it visits Wake Forest for an Atlantic Coast Conference game Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Eagles (14-15, 8-10 ACC) have won back-to-back conference games for just the second time this season, winning Feb. 18 at Florida State before upsetting the Cavaliers last Wednesday for their third win over a ranked opponent.

“Our players deserved it because of how hard they’ve been working, especially in the last month,” BC coach Earl Grant said. “We’ve had everyone healthy. Practice has been very competitive. The fruit of their labor showed up. … I hope it means we’re in pursuit of being a good program.”

Against Virginia, Makai Ashton-Langford had 16 points and Jaeden Zackery scored all of his 12 in the second half.

Quinten Post leads the Eagles with 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

The Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8), who lost junior Damari Monsanto to season-ending knee surgery last week, secured a season sweep of Notre Dame with a 66-58 win on Saturday.

“We made them shoot tough twos and they didn’t make them,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “We didn’t shoot great, we shot 35 percent but we won the basketball game. That’s the most encouraging thing I’ll take from (Saturday).”

Senior guard Tyree Appleby had a game-high 21 points, hitting five of the team’s 12 3-pointers. The team has reached that mark from distance in three straight games.

“He’s a team player,” Forbes said. “I don’t think you’ll find a better kid than him. I’ve coached a lot of good ones, but with his character he’s going to make somebody really happy someday here.”

Wake has won four of the last five meetings between the teams, but the lone BC victory in that span was last March 9 at the ACC tournament.

Wake won 85-63 Jan. 14 at BC. Andrew Carr had a game-high 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds and two steals.

Cameron Hildreth (20 points, six assists, two steals) and Appleby (17) also scored in double figures for the Deacons.

–Field Level Media