DOHA, Qatar (NOVEMBER 21) — Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaasen scored late goals to give the Netherlands a battling 2-0 victory over Senegal in a Group A fixture at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday.

Gakpo climbed high to glance in a cross by Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong in the 84th minute with the Dutch team’s first effort on target at Al Thumama Stadium before substitute Klaasen added a second and sealed the game right at the end of eight minutes of stoppage time. Read More: England 6 vs Iran 2 Stats and Report – Free video highlights

Senegal were hoping to grab an equalizer in time added on but the Africans were left disappointed after Klaasen reacted well to slot home and make it 2-0 after Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy weakly pushed away a shot from Memphis Depay.

Both teams had chances to break the deadlock throughout the early action of the game but failed to take their chances until the Dutchmen found late strikes to break the hearts of a very spirited Senegalese supporting cast who chanted and moved to the beats of drums in the stands.

Senegal played well up until the goals, but it was clear the African champions were missing their main man, Sadio Mane, who was ruled out of the World Cup with a knew injury he suffered while playing for Bayern Munich.

In the opening game in Group A at the World Cup, Ecuador defeated Qatar 2-0 on Sunday.