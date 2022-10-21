Results, recap and video: LA Clippers 103, LA Lakers 97

LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 15 points and John Wall added 15 in his debut and Kawhi Leonard finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in his first game in 16 months, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 103-97 on Thursday night (20).

The game was the season opener for the LA Clippers (1-0), while the LA Lakers (0-2) were losing for the second time in the early season, following their opening night defeat to the Golden State Warriors.

Leonard didn’t start the game on Thursday night but instead came off the bench for the first time since 2013. He played 21 minutes in his first game since he tore a ligament in his right knee in a playoff game in June 2021.

For sure coming off the bench will not be a regular experience for Leonard, who will be slowly eased back into his starting role as the two-time NBA Finals MVP continues his full recovery from surgery.

Lonnie Walker scored 26 points to lead the way for the LA Lakers, while Anthony Davis scored 25 points and LeBron James ended with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the 20th home opener of his career.

It was a nightmare outing over in terms of shooting performances for Russell Westbrook, who was ice cold from the field, going 0 for 11, including 0-6 from three-point range. Read More: Tennessee moves up – AP Top 25 college football latest rankings

LA Clippers 103 Beat LA Lakers 97

L.A. CLIPPERS (103)

George 4-12 5-6 15, Morris Sr. 5-9 3-3 14, Zubac 6-6 2-4 14, Jackson 3-9 1-2 8, Powell 2-8 4-7 9, Covington 0-3 2-2 2, Leonard 6-12 1-2 14, Batum 0-0 1-2 1, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-6 0-0 11, Wall 7-15 1/3 15. Totals 37-80 20-31 103.

L.A. LAKERS (97)

James 7-17 4-6 20, Walker IV 9-21 6-6 26, Davis 9-16 5-7 25, Beverley 1-7 2-2 5, Westbrook 0-11 2-2 2, Ryan 2-4 0-0 5, Toscano-Anderson 3-7 1-1 8, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 0-7 0-0 0, Reaves 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 33-94 22-26 97.

3-Point Goals–L.A. Clippers 9-29 (Kennard 3-3, George 2-7, Jackson 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-3, Powell 1-3, Leonard 1-4, Covington 0-2, Wall 0-4), L.A. Lakers 9-45 (Davis 2-4, James 2-8, Walker IV 2-9, Ryan 1-2, Toscano-Anderson 1-4, Beverley 1-6, Jones 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Nunn 0-4, Westbrook 0-6). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–L.A. Clippers 58 (Zubac 17), L.A. Lakers 38 (James 10). Assists–L.A. Clippers 18 (George, Jackson 4), L.A. Lakers 23 (James 6). Total Fouls–L.A. Clippers 24, L.A. Lakers 24. A–18,997 (18,997)