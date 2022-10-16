RESULTS Report – AP Top 25 college football scores in Week 7

MIAMI, FL —— The following are the AP Top 25 college football scores in Week 7 on Saturday, October 15, as several of the nation’s top teams continue their undefeated start to the season, while others suffered surprising setbacks on the same day.

No. 1 Georgia (7-0) stayed undefeated from seven starts this season after beating Vanderbilt 55-0. to head into its bye week in good form ahead of the clash against Florida on Oct. 29. Read Also: No. 6 Tennessee stuns SEC rival, No. 3 Alabama, 52-49 with late FG – video highlights

However, No. 3 Alabama (6-1) lost for the first time this season, but it wasn’t a defeat to a weak team as the No. 6 ranked Tennessee used a late field goal with the last play of the game to pick up a 52-49 win. The Crimson Tide will next: vs. No. 16 Mississippi State this coming Saturday, while the Vols, who improved to 6-0 this season and snapped a 15-game losing streak to Alabama, will next play UT-Martin.

No. 4 Clemson (7-0) held on to beat Florida State 34-28, No. 5 Michigan (7-0) pulled away for a 41-17 victory over No. 10 Penn State, while No. 7 USC (6-1) lost to No. 20 Utah 43-42, and No. 8 Oklahoma State (5-1) was stunned by No. 13 TCU 43-40 in double overtime.

There were disappointing defeats as well for No. 19 Kansas (5-2) which lost to Oklahoma, 52-41, No. 16 Mississippi State (5-2) went down 27-17 to No. 22 Kentucky, while No. 25 James Madison (5-1) will certainly be dropped from the rankings after the 45-38 defeat to Georgia Southern.

AP Top 25 college football scores in Week 7

No. 1 Georgia (7-0) beat Vanderbilt 55-0.

No. 3 Alabama (6-1) lost to No. 6 Tennessee 52-49.

No. 4 Clemson (7-0) beat Florida St. 34-28.

No. 5 Michigan (7-0) beat No. 10 Penn St. 41-17.

No. 6 Tennessee (6-0) beat No. 3 Alabama 52-49.

No. 7 USC (6-1) lost to No. 20 Utah 43-42.

No. 8 Oklahoma St. (5-1) lost to No. 13 TCU 43-40, 2OT.

No. 9 Mississippi (7-0) beat Auburn 48-34.

No. 10 Penn St. (5-1) lost to No. 5 Michigan 41-17.

No. 15 NC State (5-2) lost to No. 18 Syracuse 24-9.

No. 16 Mississippi St. (5-2) lost to No. 22 Kentucky 27-17.

No. 18 Syracuse (6-0) beat No. 15 NC State 24-9.

No. 19 Kansas (5-2) lost to Oklahoma 52-41.

No. 22 Kentucky (5-2) beat No. 16 Mississippi St. 27-17.

No. 22 Texas (5-2) beat Iowa St. 24-21.

No. 24 Illinois (6-1) beat Minnesota 26-14.

No. 25 James Madison (5-1) lost to Georgia Southern 45-38.