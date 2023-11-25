RJ Harvey’s two TDs help UCF past Houston

RJ Harvey rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns to lift host UCF to a 27-13 victory over Houston on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, Fla.

Harvey has 10 rushing touchdowns in his past four games and 16 on the season for the Knights (6-6, 3-6 Big 12), who became bowl eligible for the eighth straight season. They were successful on their second opportunity to become bowl eligible after dropping a 24-23 decision at Texas Tech on Nov. 18.

John Rhys Plumlee completed 23 of 27 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown to Xavier Townsend. Plumlee also rushed for 58 yards and a score.

Kobe Hudson had nine catches for 98 yards for the Knights.

The Knights, however, endured significant issues in their kicking game on Saturday. Colton Boomer missed two field-goal attempts and an extra point.

Donovan Smith completed 12 of 20 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Cougars (4-8, 2-7), who have lost five of their past six games.

Houston started fast as Joseph Manjack IV reeled in a one-handed catch on a fourth-down play before Stephon Johnson took a forward pitch from Smith and scampered 16 yards for a score. Manjack had four catches for 74 yards and Johnson finished with six for 69.

UCF countered on its next drive, with Plumlee racing up the middle on a quarterback draw for an 8-yard touchdown. The play capped an eight-play, 94-yard drive, but Boomer misfired on the extra-point attempt.

Jack Martin’s 32-yard field goal regained the lead for the Cougars, however the Knights answered as Townsend eluded a pair of defenders to complete a 28-yard touchdown reception. That play gave UCF a 13-10 lead with 12:58 remaining in the second quarter.

Harvey made his presence felt in the third, rushing up the middle for a 21-yard touchdown just 53 seconds into the quarter before capping a seven-play, 52-yard drive with a 2-yard score. Harvey’s touchdowns extended UCF’s lead to 27-10.

Martin made a 34-yard field early in the fourth quarter.

