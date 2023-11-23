Road-tested Washington State welcomes Utah Tech

Washington State coach Kyle Smith hoped his team’s trip to the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off last weekend in Uncasville, Conn., would provide a good approximation of what the Cougars will face in Pacific-12 Conference play.

Despite a 76-64 loss to Mississippi State in their tourney opener, the Cougars rebounded with a 78-57 victory against Rhode Island on Sunday.

“That’s what the top of our league looks like and we need to get there,” Smith said of the loss to Mississippi State. “So that was a good lesson for us.”

The Cougars (3-1) return home to Pullman, Wash., to face Utah Tech (2-2) on Friday afternoon.

“I didn’t feel like we played poorly against Mississippi State,” Smith said, “but we were bad in transition offense and those are four-point swings — our turnovers turned into baskets for them. They’re too good to overcome that.”

The Cougars responded with a strong outing against the Rams, as Isaac Jones scored a team-high 21 points and added five assists. WSU shot better than 50 percent for the third time this season and committed just five turnovers.

That team performance despite leading scorer Myles Rice, who had 21 points against MSU, hobbling off midway through the second half. There was no word whether Rice would be available Friday.

Utah Tech also played in a tournament last weekend, traveling to Youngstown, Ohio, for the Lake Erie Classic.

The Trailblazers lost 75-68 to Youngstown State in their opener before defeating Lake Erie 81-69.

Jaylen Searles scored 20 points and added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in the victory. Beon Riley added 19 points and five boards. The duo combined to shoot 13 of 20 from the field.

“We came out pretty good, got a lot of guys in the game and built a 20-point lead, but our opponents put pressure on us, got physical, and we backed down, which got them back in the game,” Utah Tech coach Jon Judkins said.

“It’s our fourth game and there are things we need to get better at, but guys kept their heads and made their foul shots, which was nice to see,” Judkins continued. “A win is a win, but we’ve got to get home and get better.”

