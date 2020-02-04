February 4, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring for Juventus
Ronaldo Scores Brace In Juventus Win – Video Highlights

TORIN, Sporting Alert – Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties and leaders Juventus beat Fiorentina 3-0 to go six points clear atop the Serie A standings on Sunday.

Following a VAR review, the Portuguese forward opened the scoring at the Allianz Stadium in the 40th minute when he squeezed his spot-kick home to beat the diving Bartłomiej Drągowski to give the Juventus the lead at halftime.

Ronaldo then doubled the lead on the 80th minute, sending Drągowski the wrong way this time, as he calmly picked the same spot and slotted home into the low corner of the keeper’s right, following another VAR review.

Juve won the second spot kick after Rodrigo Bentancur went down following a challenge from Federico Ceccherini inside the area.

“Ronaldo keeps on scoring and that is good for his state of mind,” said Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.

“He’s in great physical shape and is making the difference. The other forwards also did well and the problem is who to leave out.”

Defender Matthijs De Ligt wrapped up the scoring in time added on to take Juventus to 54 points, six more than second-place Inter Milan.

Juventus were bouncing back from last week’s 2-1 defeat to Napoli.

Fiorentina, in the meantime, was suffering their first defeat in five league games under coach Giuseppe Iachini.

“The lads did well, we gave little away against a great team,” said Iachini. “We could have done better with our final pass.”

