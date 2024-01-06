rowan-brumbaugh-propels-georgetown-past-depaul

Rowan Brumbaugh scored all 10 of his points in the second half as Georgetown held off DePaul 68-65 on Saturday afternoon in Washington.

Supreme Cook logged 14 points and made 8-of-12 free throws to lead the Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East), who defeated the Blue Demons at home for the second straight season.

Ismael Massoud tallied 13 points for Georgetown, while Jayden Epps chipped in 10 and Dontrez Styles paired his seven points with 13 rebounds.

Da'Sean Nelson finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for DePaul (3-11, 0-3 Big East), which remains the only team with a conference win in Big East play. Jaden Henley contributed 17 points and Chico Carter, Jr. added 10.

Neither team seized control of the game until the Blue Demons' foul trouble and Brumbaugh's hot shooting propelled the Hoyas to a nine-point advantage midway through the second half.

Georgetown led 41-40 at the 14:42 mark when Nelson checked out for DePaul after picking up his fourth foul.

Brumbaugh quickly heated up after Nelson sat, drilling three triples in a 3:19 span before Styles' layup gave the Hoyas a 54-45 cushion with 9:43 to play.

The Blue Demons scored six straight points in just over a minute to pull within three at 54-51.

Massoud's jumper bumped Georgetown back ahead by five points before Jalen Terry responded with a 3-pointer as the Blue Demons kept within a possession for the next six minutes.

Nelson's layup with 4:11 left cut DePaul's deficit to one at 62-61, but the Blue Demons went scoreless over the next 3:21 as the Hoyas slowly pulled away.

Styles' second-chance layup with 57 seconds left boosted Georgetown ahead 66-61.

Jeremiah Oden's triple trimmed the Hoyas' lead to 67-65 with nine seconds remaining and Brumbaugh split a pair of free throws to give DePaul a chance, but Carter misfired at the buzzer on his 3-pointer from the left corner to seal Georgetown's win.

Georgetown led 34-32 after a first half that featured seven ties and eight lead changes.

The Hoyas drilled five 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, while the Blue Demons overpowered Georgetown 18-6 in paint points.

Nelson's layup at the 2:46 mark closed a 9-2 run that gave DePaul its largest lead of the half at 32-27. Epps responded for the Hoyas before Fielder canned a triple and added two free throws to sew up Georgetown's 7-0 run to end the period.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Rowan Brumbaugh propels Georgetown past DePaul puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.