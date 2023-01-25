Rui Hachimura could debut for the Lakers vs Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to debut their recent acquisition, forward Rui Hachimura, when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Lakers (22-26) are sitting 13th in the Western Conference Standings, but are still aiming to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Hachimura, who was obtained from the Washington Wizards on Monday, was inactive during the Lakers’ 133-115 defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Hachimura will bring size to the Lakers’ lineup, especially with Anthony Davis still out with a stress injury to his right foot.

The Lakers’ coach, Darvin Ham, announced that Davis would be re-evaluated on Wednesday morning. Hachimura, who is 24 years old, is expected to fit into the Lakers’ fast-paced style with guards Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder. Read more: NBA results yesterday: James scores 46pts, but Clippers rout Lakers

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said, “Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui’s two-way skills and the upside was an opportunity that doesn’t present itself often.”

Hachimura is coming off a career-best 30-point performance in the Wizards’ victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

The Lakers will also welcome back Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV, who have been out for the last three weeks. The Spurs, on the other hand, have struggled defensively in recent games, giving up an average of 133 points in their last seven defeats.

Los Angeles will look to sweep the season series between the teams after LeBron James and the Lakers won by 31 at home on Nov. 20 and took successive victories games in San Antonio on Nov. 25 and 26.

Anthony Davis led the team in scoring and rebounds in the first two games, while LeBron led the club in the last meeting.