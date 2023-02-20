Russell Westbrook to sign for LA Clippers – Report

Point guard Russell Westbrook has found a new team for the second time this month, but he will remain in Los Angeles. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard was traded to the Utah Jazz before to the trade deadline, but reports indicate that a buyout agreement was reached on Monday.

He has been lined with a move to the Clippers since Paul George said he would be a good fit, and we could see the former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates linking up once again.

Westbrook is expected to sign with the Clippers for the remainder of the season, with ESPN reporting that he will receive the veteran’s minimum salary of $784,914 for the final two months of the regular season and playoffs. – Read more: Paul George urges Russell Westbrook to join him at LA Clippers

The Clippers have been active in recent weeks, bolstering their roster with the acquisitions of guard Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets, wing Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets, and Mason Plumlee from the Charlotte Hornets.

Westbrook’s move to the Clippers comes after he purchased a $37 million home in Brentwood, located across the street from his former Lakers teammate LeBron James.

The Lakers paid most of Westbrook’s salary this season, as he opted in for the 2022-23 season at a salary of $47 million.

However, he was moved to a sixth-man role under first-year head coach Darvin Ham. Westbrook’s move to the Clippers adds another star to the team’s already talented roster, and could help position them for a strong playoff run.