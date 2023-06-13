rutgers-bolsters-2024-recruiting-class-with-f-bryce-dortch

Class of 2024 forward Bryce Dortch announced Tuesday he will play for Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights’ third commitment of the recruiting cycle.

Dortch is considered a four-star prospect and No. 108 overall in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-8 Dortch is entering his senior season of high school at Brimmer and May School. He took an official visit to Rutgers earlier this month and chose the Scarlet Knights over Virginia Tech and Temple.

“They reached out consistently, always just reaching out to me or my family,” Dortch said in a livestreamed interview on 247Sports. “… It was just the best fit for me. They made it clear how they would use me and I’m just excited.”

Though not a traditional basketball power, Rutgers and coach Steve Pikiell added Dortch to a class that includes five-star forward Ace Bailey, a consensus top-three recruit in 2024, and four-star center Lathan Sommerville.

On3 Sports ranked Rutgers’ recruiting class sixth in the country after Dortch’s commitment.

–Field Level Media