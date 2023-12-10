Rutgers ends 2-game losing streak vs. Seton Hall

Noah Fernandes scored a team-high 19 points, Clifford Omoruyi had 11 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocked shots, and visiting Rutgers earned a 70-63 win over rival Seton Hall on Saturday in Newark, N.J.

The Scarlet Knights (6-3) ended Seton Hall’s two-game win streak in the series. A pair of freshmen, Gavin Griffiths (11 points) and Jamichael Davis (11 points, six assists) added double-digit scoring in their first taste of the rivalry.

Davis posted career highs in both scoring and assists in his first collegiate start.

Rutgers went 12-for-24 from the arc, marking season highs in both 3-pointers made and efficiency (50 percent). Seton Hall responded with a 3-for-20 night from long range.

Kadary Richmond carried Seton Hall (5-4) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Dre Davis added 12 points and Jaden Bediako grabbed 11 rebounds as the Pirates lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Pirates, who never led, scored seven straight points to pull within 65-59 with 40.6 seconds to play. Richmond’s score off an offensive rebound made it 66-61 with 24.6 seconds, but Seton Hall could not get closer than five as Fernandes made four foul shots to salt it away.

Griffiths was the first player to come off the bench and knocked down 3-pointers on his first two touches of the game.

Seton Hall started the game 2-for-11 from the field before making four straight shots. Richmond’s transition layup tied the game at 14 with 10:58 to play, but Griffiths responded on the next possession with his third 3-pointer.

With the Pirates down three late in the half, Rutgers strung together a 7-0 run, punctuated by Omoruyi’s dunk from under the basket, and took a 33-25 lead into the locker room.

Aundre Hyatt and Jamichael Davis knocked down 3-pointers in the first minute of the second half, prompting an early Seton Hall timeout.

Dre Davis and Richmond brought the Pirates back within six before Rutgers ripped off a 9-0 run with Omoruyi putting up the final five points. That gave the Scarlet Knights their first 15-point advantage at 50-35 with 10:12 to go.

Fernandes converted a layup and Jamichael Davis knocked down a triple on consecutive Rutgers fast breaks, making it 58-41 with 5:55 left. Rutgers finished with 14 fast-break points.

