rutgers-extends-coach-steve-pikiell-another-year-to-2030-31

Rutgers is doing what it can to keep head coach Steve Pikiell on campus for the foreseeable future.

The university’s board of governors agreed Thursday to extend Pikiell’s contract an additional season, now lasting through the 2030-31 campaign.

It’s the second extension in 11 months for Pikiell, who last March received a four-year extension through 2029-30 worth a total of $15 million.

Pikiell was not given another salary raise this time around, but Rutgers added a $300,000 retention bonus that would kick in July 1 of this year and carry over into 2024, 2025, 2027 and 2029. His buyout was also amended to stay at $15 million through April 2024; it was set to decrease to $13 million following the current season.

Pikiell, 55, is in his seventh season coaching Rutgers following a successful 11-year run at Stony Brook.

In 2020-21, Pikiell guided the Scarlet Knights to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991. He owns a 113-98 record as the head coach at Rutgers.

This season, Rutgers (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten) is tied for second in the Big Ten and projected to make its third straight NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

