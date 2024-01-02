Former Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis committed to Rutgers on Tuesday.

He entered the transfer portal after throwing for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023 and took an official visit to Rutgers last month.

Kaliakmanis will be reunited in Piscataway, N.J., with former Golden Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. Ciarrocca now holds the same role on coach Greg Schiano's staff with the Scarlet Knights.

Kaliakmanis completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 2,784 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 23 games for Minnesota over the past two seasons. He also rushed for 234 yards and three scores.

At Rutgers, he joins a quarterback room that includes incumbent starter Gavin Wimsatt. Wimsatt led Rutgers (7-6) to a winning season, punctuated by a 31-24 win against Miami in the Dec. 28 Pinstripe Bowl.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Rutgers lands former Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.