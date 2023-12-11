Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai returning for 2024 season

11/12/2023

Big Ten rushing leader Kyle Monangai will return to Rutgers for his fifth season in 2024, he told ESPN on Monday.

Monangai posted six 100-yard games en route to 1,099 yards on 217 carries (5.1 average) in 12 games in 2023.

He rushed for seven touchdowns and added six catches for 61 yards for the Scarlet Knights (6-6), who will face Miami in the Dec. 28 Pinstripe Bowl.

Monangai has rushed for 1,779 yards and 13 touchdowns and has 22 receptions for 160 yards during his career in Piscataway, N.J.

