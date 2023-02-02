rutgers-scores-56-in-second-half-to-rout-minnesota

Cam Spencer led a high-powered attack with 17 points and Rutgers used a lopsided second half to run away from Minnesota 90-55 on Wednesday night in Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten) outscored the Golden Gophers 56-31 after halftime, making 23 of 35 shots (65.7 percent) to win for the fourth time in six games.

Clifford Omoruyi had 13 points and seven rebounds and Caleb McConnell posted 13 points, six boards, three assists and two steals. Rutgers reserve Oskar Palmquist put up a career-high 13 points, Mawot Mag and Aundre Hyatt scored 10 apiece and Paul Mulcahy dished nine assists.

Rutgers matched its season high in points and shot 59.7 percent overall while holding Minnesota to 36.1 percent.

Joshua Ola-Joseph had 17 points and eight rebounds, Jamison Battle scored 13 points and Ta’Lon Cooper added 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds for Minnesota (7-14, 1-10), which fell further into last place in the Big Ten.

After winning the opening tip, Omoruyi scored an alley-oop dunk from Mulcahy four seconds into the game. That set the tone as Rutgers built early leads of 9-3 and

18-7.

Minnesota scored seven straight points as part of an extended 13-4 stretch, creeping within 22-20 with 6:04 left before halftime. Palmquist, given his first game action since Dec. 30, made a 3-pointer to wrest back control.

Hyatt added a 3-pointer with 1:11 to go, and his putback dunk with one second on the clock earned Rutgers a 34-24 halftime edge.

Minnesota stayed afloat by turning seven offensive rebounds into nine second-chance points in the first half.

But the Scarlet Knights dominated the second half with their improved shooting. They made 10 out of 11 shots at one point and sank five of their first six 3-pointers.

Spencer’s and Derek Simpson’s consecutive fast-break layups gave Rutgers a 77-44 lead with 5:53 remaining. Palmquist’s third 3-pointer of the night made it 90-53 in the final minute.

