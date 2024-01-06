ryan-kalkbrenner-stars-in-creighton-win-over-no.-23-providence

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 22 points with 12 rebounds, Trey Alexander added 21 points and Creighton continued to recover after a slow start to Big East play with a 69-60 victory over No. 23 Providence at home Saturday in Omaha, Neb.

Baylor Scheierman had 11 rebounds but was held to nine points as Creighton (11-4, 2-2) won its second consecutive game in conference play after two straight defeats. Scheierman, who entered the game leading the Bluejays in scoring with 18.6 points per game, was held to 4 of 16 from the floor.

Devin Carter scored a career-best 25 points for Providence (11-4, 2-2), which is looking for a way forward without Bryce Hopkins, who was lost for the season after a knee injury in a loss Wednesday against Seton Hall. Hopkins was the Friars' leading rebounder (8.6 per game) and second leading scorer (15.5 points).

Davonte Gaines scored 12 points for Providence, which rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit and pulled with one point at 56-55 with 4:31 remaining after a deep 3-pointer from Carter.

Creighton regained control by going on a 6-0 scoring burst to take a 62-55 lead with 2:32 remaining. Steven Ashworth sealed the victory on a step-back jumper to give the Bluejays a 67-58 lead with 56 seconds remaining and finished with 12 points.

Creighton won despite committing 13 turnovers to eight for Providence, while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor in the game. The Bluejays had a 42-34 rebounding advantage. It was the Bluejays' first win against a ranked team this season.

The Bluejays took control early, leading 37-30 at halftime by shooting 48.5 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. Kalkbrenner had 15 points and seven rebounds before the break.

Creighton opened the second half on a 11-0 run to take a 48-30 lead with 16:28 remaining before Providence chipped away to get back into the game.

Providence appeared to lose guard Garwey Dual to a shoulder injury early in the game, but the freshman was able to return in the second half.

--Field Level Media

