Wordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlarpuro satın aloyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigaraWordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlarpuro satın aloyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigara
Skip to content

Ryan Kalkbrenner withdraws from draft, returns to Creighton

ryan-kalkbrenner-withdraws-from-draft,-returns-to-creighton

Center Ryan Kalkbrenner will withdraw his name from the NBA draft and return for one more season at Creighton, he tweeted Monday.

Kalkbrenner was a first-team All-Big East selection in 2022-23, a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for the nation’s best center and the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year.

He averaged a career-high 15.9 points along with 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocked shots and 1.2 assists per game in 34 games (all starts) for the Bluejays last season. In 99 career games (68 starts) at the university in Omaha, Neb., Kalkbrenner has averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 boards and 2.0 blocks per game.

Creighton is also awaiting a decision from guard Trey Alexander about whether to remain in the draft or return. Wednesday is the deadline for players who have entered the draft to withdraw and retain their NCAA eligibility.

–Field Level Media

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

alanya escortHacklinksinop escortankara escortizmir escortporno izleetimesgut escortbalıkesir escortAksaray EscortBasaksehir escortKonya Escortizmir escortGaziantep escortkartal escortpornoescortsistanbul escorthttps://escortcity.net/Ankara çilingirbodrum escortonwin girişHacklink satın alçankaya escortAyvalık Escortkütahya escortgümüşhane escortAksaray escortaydın escortkayseri escortçankaya escortkızılay escortkeçiören escorteryaman escortKiralık Bahis SiteleriKiralık Bahis SitesiKiralık Bahis SayfasıAviator oynabig bass bonanza demodiyarbet girişgates of olympus oynasugar rush oynaSweet bonanza demowild west gold demo oynaCasinoslotBahisnowbig bass bonanza oynabodrum escortbodrum escortçeşme escortalanya escortHacklinksinop escortankara escortizmir escortporno izleetimesgut escortbalıkesir escortAksaray EscortBasaksehir escortKonya Escortizmir escortGaziantep escortkartal escortpornoescortsistanbul escorthttps://escortcity.net/Ankara çilingirbodrum escortonwin girişHacklink satın alçankaya escortAyvalık Escortkütahya escortgümüşhane escortAksaray escortaydın escortkayseri escortçankaya escortkızılay escortkeçiören escorteryaman escortKiralık Bahis SiteleriKiralık Bahis SitesiKiralık Bahis SayfasıAviator oynabig bass bonanza demodiyarbet girişgates of olympus oynasugar rush oynaSweet bonanza demowild west gold demo oynaCasinoslotBahisnowbig bass bonanza oynabodrum escortbodrum escortçeşme escort