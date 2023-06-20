Sadio Mane Inspires Senegal to Stunning 4-2 Victory over Brazil in Friendly

In a friendly match held in Lisbon on Tuesday, Senegal’s Sadio Mane proved to be the star of the show, scoring two goals to lead his team to a stunning 4-2 victory over Brazil. The defeat marked Brazil’s third loss in their last four matches, leaving the five-time world champions searching for answers.

The match saw Brazil take an early lead thanks to Lucas Paqueta’s goal in the first half. They thought they had a chance to extend their advantage when Vinicius Junior was fouled inside the box, prompting a penalty call. However, following a VAR review, the referee overturned the decision due to an offside in the buildup.

Seizing the opportunity, Senegal capitalized on their first chance when Habib Diallo smashed the ball into the net with a powerful volley in the 22nd minute. This goal boosted Senegal’s confidence, and they quickly turned the game around after the break.

In a span of three minutes, defender Marquinhos inadvertently deflected an Ismaiia Sarr header into his own goal, and Mane followed up with a brilliant strike from just inside the box, curling the ball into the far top corner.

Marquinhos, eager to make amends for his earlier mistake, managed to score Brazil’s second goal from a loose ball inside the box. However, Senegal remained composed and extended their lead when Mane converted a penalty after Nicolas Jackson was fouled by Brazil goalkeeper Ederson inside the box.

This defeat serves as yet another setback for Brazil, who currently have Ramon Menezes, the Under-20 manager, serving as a caretaker coach. Meanwhile, the Brazilian FA (CBF) is actively pursuing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to fill the vacant coaching role. The position has been open since the resignation of Tite, following Brazil’s quarterfinal exit in the World Cup last December.

