Saint Kitts and Nevis defeats Saint Martin 3-1 in Nations League

THE VALLEY, Anguilla (23 March 2023) – Saint Kitts and Nevis moved closer to the League C Group B title and promotion back up to League B with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Saint Martin at the Raymond E. Guishard Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Tiquanny Williams opened the scoring for the Sugar Boyz in the 26th minute, pouncing on a rebound to give his side the early advantage. However, Saint Martin quickly responded just minutes later through Pierre-Bertrand Arne, who got on the end of a bouncing cross to level the score at 1-1.

But the visitors regained their lead in the 36th minute when Williams had another powerful effort deflected, and Romaine Sawyers followed on the loose ball to put Saint Kitts and Nevis back in front, 2-1.

After the break, Arne nearly had his second goal of the day in the 49th minute, skillfully splitting two defenders, but his shot missed just wide of the target.

Saint Kitts and Nevis secured the win in the dying moments of the game when substitute Harrison Panayiotou added a third, scoring off a rebound after Saint Martin goalkeeper Lenny Foy had batted away the initial effort.

The victory for Saint Kitts and Nevis puts them in a strong position to claim the League C Group B title and promotion back up to League B, as well as a spot in the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims. Their final match of the group stage will be against Aruba on Sunday.

It was a closely contested affair at the Raymond E. Guishard Stadium, but Saint Kitts and Nevis showed their quality and resilience to come away with a vital victory over a stubborn Saint Martin side.