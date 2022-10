STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at the age of 18, the school announced Wednesday. Read More News: Tennessee moves up – AP Top 25 college football latest rankings

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said via a statement. “Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future.

“He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

Westmoreland, 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, was listed on the roster for the Bulldogs Southeastern Conference game Saturday at No. 6 Alabama. He had not played this season, according to the game notes.

Messages left with the Sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office were not immediately returned, an Associated Press report said.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State said that the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and the office of the county medical examiner and coroner are gathering information on Westmoreland’s death.