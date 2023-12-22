san-diego-state-rides-big-second-half-to-beat-stanford

Jaedon LeDee scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half after encountering immediate foul trouble early in the game in host San Diego State's 74-60 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.

LeDee, San Diego State's leading scorer at 22.2 points a game entering Thursday, was called for two fouls in the first 1:34 of the game and did not play the rest of the half.

Lamont Butler had 18 points, and Micah Parrish scored all 10 of his points in the first half for San Diego State (10-2).

The Aztecs improved to 3-0 against Pac-12 schools, having beaten Washington and California last month.

Maxime Raynaud led the Cardinal (5-5) with 15 points and Michael Jones tacked on 14. Brandon Angel added 10 points and six rebounds.

The game had 10 lead changes and nine ties in the first half with LeDee on the bench with foul trouble. San Diego State's 34-32 lead at halftime matched its largest of the half. Stanford led as many as five.

San Diego State opened the second half outscoring Stanford 15-3 with LeDee scoring seven points and Reese Waters six.

A dunk by LeDee and his layup capped the run that gave the Aztecs a 49-35 lead with 14:33 remaining.

Jay Pal made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to increase San Diego State's lead to 60-45 with 9:48 left.

A jump shot made by Angel with 2:49 remaining cut the lead to 67-57, but the Cardinal could not get closer.

LeDee made two free throws and Butler converted a 3-pointer to increase the lead to 72-57 with 1:15 remaining.

San Diego State made 53.8 percent of its shots from the field in the second half.

Stanford was 9 of 25 from the field in the half, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

The Cardinal had 16 turnovers in the game, and the Aztecs turned them into 15 points.

Stanford freshman Andrej Stojakovic, who had 17 points in the Cardinal's 82-64 win over Idaho on Sunday, was limited to six points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field.

--Field Level Media

