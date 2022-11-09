San Jose State 63, Georgia Southern 48 score summary

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Sporting Alert) — San Jose State beat Georgia Southern 63-48 on Tuesday night in college basketball action with Omari Moore scoring 14 points in the win. Andrei Savrasov had 14 points for Georgia Southern in a losing effort. The recap and game stats from this game today.

In addition to scoring Moore also contributed nine rebounds and three blocks for the Spartans (1-0). He was supported by Alvaro Cardenas Torre, who scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 5 from distance). Ibrahima Diallo shot 4 of 6 from the field and finished with nine points and six rebounds, while Sage Tolbert III had eight points and seven rebounds for San José State which shot 46.2% from the field and 10 of the 14 free throws for the Spartans.

Savrasov, who led the Eagles (0-1) in scoring, also grabbed six rebounds and three steals. Tai Strickland added 11 points and five boards for Georgia Southern, Jalen Finch ended with 10 points and Carlos Curry collected eight rebounds in the defeat. Read More: Final score: No. 7 Duke beats Jacksonville; free highlights, stats, recap

The Eagles shot a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line on the night, but was only 26.8% from the field on 15 of 56 shooting and 26.7% from 3-pointers (4-15).

San Jose State went into the halftime break leading 31-22 and also outscored Georgia Southern in the second half by six points.

UPCOMING GAME

Georgia Southern makes a trip to Santa Clara on Thursday for its next game, and San Jose State will play its next game on Saturday against Bethesda (CA) at home.

SAN JOSE STATE BEATS GEORGIA SOUTHERN

ESPN Box Score

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (0-1)

Savrasov 6-12 0-0 14, McFatten 0-1 0-0 0, Finch 2-5 6-6 10, Strickland 3-13 4-4 11, Archie 0-8 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Curry 2/3 0-0 4, Bryant 0-3 0-0 0, T.Moore 1-6 4-4 7. Totals 15-56 14-14 48.

SAN JOSE ST. (1-0)

T.Anderson 1/3 4-4 7, Tolbert 4-6 0-0 8, Diallo 4-6 1-4 9, Cardenas 6-10 0-0 14, O.Moore 6-16 2-2 14, Gorener 2-6 2-2 8, Amey 0-2 1-2 1, Vaihola 1/3 0-0 2, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 10-14 63.

Halftime–San Jose St. 31-22. 3-Point Goals–Georgia Southern 4-15 (Savrasov 2-5, T.Moore 1-2, Strickland 1-3, Archie 0-1, Brown 0-2, Bryant 0-2), San Jose St. 5-19 (Cardenas 2-5, Gorener 2-6, T.Anderson 1-2, Amey 0-1, O.Moore 0-5). Rebounds–Georgia Southern 29 (Curry 8), San Jose St. 35 (O.Moore 9). Assists–Georgia Southern 4 (Brown 2), San Jose St. 10 (Gorener 3). Total Fouls–Georgia Southern 16, San Jose St. 14. A–2,241 (5,000).

