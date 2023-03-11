Saturday’s NBA Schedule Today Features 10 Games

Saturday’s NBA schedule is packed with 10 exciting games, highlighted by the matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies, as well as the Miami Heat taking on the Orlando Magic, the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the Golden State Warriors, and the New York Knicks facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Saturday’s NBA Schedule Provides Fans with Top Performers

Saturday’s NBA schedule is sure to delight fans with some of the league’s top performers taking the court. From Kawhi Leonard to Jimmy Butler to Trae Young and Jayson Tatum, fans can expect an exciting day of basketball. – Read more: NBA results and scores last night – March 10

LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks

The LA Clippers will kick off the action at 4:00 pm ET by hosting the New York Knicks at crypto.com Arena. The Clippers are currently favored by 5.0 points with an over/under of 227.5 points. Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers’ charge with 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Julius Randle has been on fire for the Knicks, averaging 25.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

The other games on the schedule include the Indiana Pacers facing the Detroit Pistons, with the Pacers favored by 5.5 points and an over/under of 228.5. The Miami Heat will take on the Orlando Magic, with the Heat favored by 3.0 points and an over/under of 221.5.

Jimmy Butler leads the charge for the Heat, averaging 22.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, while Paolo Banchero is the Magic’s top performer with 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz will take on the Charlotte Hornets, with the Jazz favored by 2.5 points and an over/under of 231, while the Boston Celtics will visit the Atlanta Hawks, with the Celtics favored by 5.0 points and an over/under of 238.

Trae Young leads the Hawks with 26.7 points and 10.1 assists per game, while Jayson Tatum is the Celtics’ top performer, averaging 30.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

The Chicago Bulls will face the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Golden State Warriors, and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face the New Orleans Pelicans. Finally, the Sacramento Kings will close out the night against the Phoenix Suns.

Saturday’s Games – NBA Schedule Today

New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers, 4 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies , 8 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.