Score Updates: No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0

Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ second consecutive shutout.
Georgia (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter despite playing without quarterback JT Daniels, who was held out with a right lat injury.
Stetson Bennett filled in for Daniels and passed for only 72 yards as the Bulldogs relied on their running game and top-rated defense to beat Arkansas (4-1, 1-1).
Georgia, leading the nation in total defense and scoring defense following last week’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt, held Arkansas to 10 first downs and 156 yards.
The Bulldogs rushed for 273 yards. James Cook had 87 yards on 12 carries, Kenny McIntosh had 57 yards, and Kendall Milton ran for 48 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown.
Georgia, Michigan and Wake Forest are all leading in their respective early kick-off games in Week 5 of the college football campaign on Saturday, October 2.
No. 2 Georgia is completely dominating No. 8 Arkansas in the battle between two undefeated SEC teams this season. I had predicted that this game would have been close, but so far it is far from that with the Hogs been totally outclassed, currently losing 27-0 with 12:53 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
No. 14 Michigan is currently leading Wisconsin 20-10 in a Big Ten clash with 14:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, and is showing on FOX Network. Unlike the Georgia vs Arkansas matchup, this encounter is a little closer and I will be keeping a closer look at the action.
Meanwhile, No. 24 Wake Forest is now leading Louisville 20-17 in a tight contest as the action now moves into the third quarter. This is an ACC clash that could go either way. If you want to watch the live stream, just visit ESPN3 and you can stream it there!
No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 9 Notre Dame are now streaming live on NBC and NBCsports.com. Peacock TV also has this game, which features two undefeated programs this season.