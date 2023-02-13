In a highly anticipated showdown between the last two undefeated teams in women’s college basketball, the No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks came out on top with a dominant 88-64 victory over No. 3 LSU on Sunday. The Gamecocks, now boasting a 25-0 record, continue their impressive season and solidify themselves as THE BEST team in the nation.

LSU had a rough outing, with leading scorer Awa Reese putting up 16 points but only shooting 5-15 from the field.

For South Carolina (25-0, 12-0 Southeastern Conference), Zia Cooke and Kamilla Cardoso were the top contributors. Cardoso collected a double-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds, plus three blocks off the bench, and Cooke scored 17 points in the win.

Nevertheless, the Gamecocks’ real strength came from their dominant rebounding, pulling in 43 boards compared to LSU’s 25, as Aliyah Boston ended with nine rebounds and 14 points with three blocks for the nation’s top-ranked team and Brea Beal contributed seven boards and 11 points.

Meanwhile, Alexis Morris put up 23 points for the Tigers (23-1, 11-1 SEC), but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Gamecocks’ balanced attack.

The South Carolina’s passing game was also on point, with 14 assists credited to the team, led by 4 from Beal, while the team also ended with 10 blocks.

“When you have that type of commitment, you’re going to win games like this,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said after the game.

South Carolina’s unselfish play and solid teamwork were on full exhibition against their SEC rivals, and they look poised to continue their winning ways as the season progresses.

The Gamecocks now have a chance to add another win to their record as they prepare for their next game at home against Florida on Thursday night, while LSU looks to bounce back from this loss and start another winning streak when they return home to face Mississippi on Thursday night.