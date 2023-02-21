SEC basketball schedule: How to watch No. 11 Tennessee vs No. 25 Texas A&M?

The No. 11 Tennessee men’s basketball team will be facing off against the No. 25 Texas A&M on Tuesday in a highly-anticipated SEC matchup. The game is set to take place in Bryan-College Station, Texas, and will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Basketball fans can tune in to ESPN to catch all the action as it unfolds, or they can stream the game live online via the WatchESPN platform. Additionally, viewers who prefer to watch on-the-go can access the game on any mobile device that supports the WatchESPN app.

The Vols (20-7, 9-5 SEC) is gearing up for this conference game against the Aggies, following a week in which they split a pair of conference games. The Tennessee was able to pull off an impressive upset against the top-ranked Alabama squad on Wednesday, but they suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Kentucky on Saturday.

Santiago Vescovi and Jahmai Mashack put up an excellent performance in the game against Kentucky, scoring 17 and 16 points respectively, and leading the Vols’ comeback attempt.

This Tuesday’s match is set to be a rematch of last season’s SEC Tournament championship game, which took place in Tampa, Florida. In that game, Tennessee emerged victorious, defeating the Aggies 65-50. In fact, the Vols have won their last three encounters against Texas A&M, dating back to the 2020-21 season.

After Tuesday’s game, Tennessee will return to Thompson-Boling Arena for their final home game of the season on Saturday, where they will face off against South Carolina at 6 p.m. This game will be televised on SEC Network.

Tennessee has an 11-6 lead in the all-time series against Texas A&M, dating back to 1951. The Vols have also won the last three meetings between the two teams. Furthermore, when the series is contested in Bryan-College Station, the Vols hold a 4-2 edge, with wins in each of their last three visits to Reed Arena.

With Tuesday’s game, Texas A&M will tie Oklahoma as the programs that Rick Barnes has faced the most times as a head coach, having played against each team a total of 41 times. Notably, both Tennessee and Texas A&M rank highly in offensive rebounding percentage, with the Vols ranked sixth in the nation and the Aggies ranked seventh.

Santiago Vescovi will be one to watch for Tennessee, as he has been in impressive form in recent games, shooting .435 from 3-point range and averaging a team-best 16.0 points. With so much on the line, this Tuesday’s game promises to be an intense and closely-contested encounter, as both teams fight for a crucial victory.