SEC/Big 12 Challenge scores: Recap of Jan. 28 action

It was a thrilling Saturday for college basketball as teams from the SEC and Big 12 faced off in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. With several high-profile matchups on the schedule, fans were treated to some exciting basketball action. Let’s take a closer look at how each game played out.

No. 2 Alabama Falls to Oklahoma in a Thrilling 93-69 Contest

Perhaps the day’s surprise came when second-ranked Alabama traveled to Norman to take on Oklahoma and was completely dominated. Grant Sherfield led the way for the Sooners with a 30-point and six-assist performance, while Jalen Hill added 26 points and eight rebounds in the win for Oklahoma (12-9), which improved to 7-4 at home this season. Rylan Griffen was the leading performer for Alabama after he finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in the defeat. The Crimson Tide wo were unable to keep up with the Sooners, also got 12 points from Jahvon Quinerly with Mark Sears and Brandon Miller each scored 11

No. 4 Tennessee Tops No. 10 Texas in an 82-71 Victory

In a highly anticipated match between two ranked teams, SEC outfit Tennessee hosted Texas in Knoxville and the home side came away with an impressive win over the Big 12 side. The Volunteers (18-3) proved to be too much for the Longhorns as Olivier Nkamhoua’s 27 points powered Tennessee to grab the victory and improved to 10-1 at home this season. Zakai Zeigler added 22 points and 10 assists, Josiah Jordan-James ending with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Santiago Vescovi finishing with 12 points and eight boards for the Vols. Sir’Jabari Rice had a strong performance for Texas (17-4), scoring 21 points off the bench, but it was not enough to secure the win.

No. 5 Kansas State Dominates Florida in a 64-50 Victory

Florida traveled to Manhattan to take on Kansas State in another exciting game. The fifth-ranked Wildcats (18-3) dominated the the first half to go into the break with a 37-16 before the Gators tried to make it a contest. Keyontae Johnson’s 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists led the way for Kansas State. Colin Castleton, who also scored 13 points, with eight rebounds and four blocks for Florida in the loss.

No. 9 Kansas Edges Kentucky in a 77-68 Victory

In Lexington, Kentucky hosted Kansas in what was expected to be a close game. The Jayhawks (17-4) got off to a hot start and led 41-34 at the break before holding off a late push from the Wildcats to secure a 77-68 win. Jalen Wilson paced Kansas with 22 points, while Oscar Tshiebwe had a strong performance for Kentucky, scoring 18 points.

Mississippi State Outlasts No. 11 TCU in an 81-74 Overtimes victory

Mississippi State handed the No. 11 TCU (16-5) a surprised defeat in a highly competitive game that went into overtime. The Bulldogs were able to edge out the ranked Horned Frogs, 81-74, behind a 27-point, 13 rebounds and four blocks performance from Tolu Smith. Despite a strong effort from Damion Baugh, who scored 19 points for TCU, which had its two-game win streak snapped.

Missouri Dominates No. 12 Iowa State in a 78-61 Victory

In Columbia, Missouri defeated Iowa State in another entertaining game. The Tigers were led by Kobe Brown who finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and three steals, while Dmoi Hodge added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists in the win. Jaren Holmes had a strong performance for the No. 12 Cyclones, scoring 19 points. Gabe Kalscheur ended with 14 points in the loss.

West Virginia Edges No. 15 Auburn in an 80-77 Victory

West Virginia hosted Auburn in a close and exciting game. The Mountaineers were able to edge out the Tigers, 80-77, behind a 31-point performance from Erik Stevenson. six rebounds on 10 of 17 shooting and made seven 3-pointers. Jaylin Williams had a strong performance for Auburn, scoring 18 points. Johni Broome had 15 points, seven boards and five assits and Allen Flanigan ended with 13 points in the loss.

No. 17 Baylor Edges Arkansas in a 67-64 Victory

In Waco, Baylor hosted Arkansas in a highly competitive game. The Bears were able to edge out the Razorbacks, 67-64, behind a 24-point performance from Keyonte George. Despite a strong effort from Ricky Council IV, who scored 25 points, Arkansas was unable to secure the victory.

Below you will find the complete SEC/Big 12 Challenge results. Check them out!

SEC/Big 12 Challenge Scores