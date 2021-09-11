SEC college football schedule, live stream, how to watch: Week 2

The following are the SEC Conference teams that are in action in the college football Week 2 schedule on Saturday (9), along with the television network and live streaming platforms.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia will lead the way this week for the SEC, which has five ranked teams in action this weekend. Unfortunately, LSU was stunned last week and Tigers have dropped from the rankings, but they will be aiming to bounce back, while Auburn makes a return to the AP rankings along with Ole Miss.

Top-ranked Alabama should have a very comfortable home fixture against Mercer with this game starting at 4:00 pm ET and live on the SEC Network!

Second-ranked Georgia is up against UAB and I expect this game to be very easy for the Bulldogs, who defeated Clemson last weekend.

Looking ahead at some of the more challenging fixtures involving SEC teams, we will see Tennessee taking on Pittsburgh at 12:00 pm ET, live on ESPN and streaming on WatchESPN.com, Arkansas will have a difficult night against Big 12 outfit and No. 15 Texas, live on ESPN at 7:00 pm, while Kentucky and Missouri will battle at 7:30.

Saturday, September 11

MATCHUP TIME (ET)

Alabama State vs No. 25 Auburn 12:00 PM SECN

South Carolina vs East Carolina 12:00 PM ESPN2

Pittsburgh vs Tennessee 12:00 PM ESPN

No. 13 Florida vs. South Florida 1:00 PM ABC

UAB vs No. 2 Georgia 3:30 PM ESPN2

No. 5 Texas A&M vs Colorado 3:30 PM FOX

Mercer vs No. 1 Alabama 4:00 PM SECN

No. 15 Texas vs Arkansas 7:00 PM ESPN

NC State vs Mississippi State 7:00 PM ESPN2

Austin Peay vs No 20 Ole Miss 7:30 PM ESPN+ / SECN+

Missouri vs Kentucky 7:30 PM SECN

McNeese vs LSU 8:00 PM ESPN+ / SECN+

Vanderbilt vs Colorado State 10:00 PM CBSSN