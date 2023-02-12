MIAMI, FL (Feb. 11) – The SEC Men’s Basketball results on Saturday, following a full slate of matchups which took place across the conference. Among the notable results on the day was No. 3 Alabama going 12-0 in conference action, while No. 6 Tennessee stunned and LSU continues to slide.

Alabama Dominating SEC Fixtures

One of the most highly-anticipated games of the day saw No. 3 Alabama take on Auburn, with the Crimson Tide coming away with a 77-69 victory to remain undefeated in SEC play. Read more: Top 25 roundup: Mizzou stuns No. 6 Tennessee on last-second heave

Rylan Griffen was the standout performer for the Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC), scoring 16 points off the bench and hitting three 3-pointers in the win as they improved to 8-1 on the road. Mark Sears added 15 points, six rebounds, and three steals, while Brandon Miller had 13 points and six rebounds, and Jaden Bradley scored 12 points.

Wendell Green Jr. led the way for Auburn (17-8, 7-5 SEC) at Neville Arena with 24 points, while Jaylin Williams ended with 16 points and K.D. Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Another notable result saw Missouri stun No. 6 Tennessee with an 86-85 victory. DeAndre Gholston hit a buzzer-beater to seal the win for the Tigers, who were led in scoring by Kobe Brown with 21 points. Tyreke Key scored 23 points and six rebounds for Tennessee in the defeat.

Texas A&M also had a big win, beating LSU 74-62 for a third straight victory and handing the Tigers their 10th consecutive loss of the season.

Wade Taylor IV led the way for the Aggies with 23 points, while Adam Miller had 18 points in a losing effort for LSU.

In other SEC action on Saturday, Georgia defeated Kentucky 75-68, South Carolina beat Ole Miss 64-61, Vanderbilt took down Florida 88-80, and Mississippi State beat Arkansas 70-64.

SEC Men’s Basketball Results – Feb. 11

Away Team Home Team Result Winner High Loser High No. 3 Alabama Auburn ALA 77, AUB 69 Rylan Griffen 16 Pts Wendell Green Jr. 24 Pts Missouri No. 6 Tennessee MIZ 86, TENN 85 Kobe Brown 21 Pts Tyreke Key 23 Pts Kentucky Georgia UGA 75, UK 68 Kario Oquendo 21 Pts Oscar Tshiebwe 20 Pts South Carolina Ole Miss SC 64, MISS 61 Hayden Brown 18 Pts Tye Fagan 17 Pts Vanderbilt Florida VAN 88, FLA 80 Liam Robbins 32 Pts Colin Castleton 25 Pts Mississippi State Arkansas MSST 70, ARK 64 Dashawn Davis 17 Pts Anthony Black 23 Pts Texas A&M LSU TA&M 74, LSU 62 Wade Taylor IV 23 Pts Adam Miller 18 Pts