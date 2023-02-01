SEC men’s basketball results – Jan. 31

MIAMI, FL —— SEC men’s basketball results on Tuesday, Janauary 31. No. 4 Alabama and Kentucky were among the winners on the night, while South Carolina continues to sit at the bottom of the SEC standings with just one win in league action thus far this season.

Inside Coleman Coliseum, five players, including Brandon Miller, scored in double figures to the way for Alabama. Miller with 22 points and eight rebounds and hit 6 of 13 from 3-pointers, while Nimari Burnett finished with 16, and Rylan Griffen added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

Noah Gurley scored 11 points and Charles Bediako contributed 10 points, while Mark Sears added a team-high eight assists and scored nine points for Alabama (19-3) who remained undefeated and improved to 9-0 in SEC play with an 11-0 record when playing in Tuscaloosa.

Paul Lewis led Vanderbilt with 10 points. The Commodores have now lost three straight. Read more: Duke aiming for revenge against slumping Wake Forest

Meanwhile, Kentucky, led by Antonio Reeves secured a 75-66 win over Ole Miss at the Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford.

Reeves scored 27 points, Jacob Toppin finished with 18, while Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky (15-7), which improved to 6-3 SEC conference play.

In other results on Tuesday night South Carolina were handed a sixth successive defeat and an eighth in SEC play this season after losing 66-51 at home to Mississippi State, while Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 81-70 in another highlighted game on the night.

SEC Men’s Basketball Results