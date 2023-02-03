SEC men’s basketball schedule and ESPN schedule (Feb. 4)

MIAMI, FL (Feb. 3) — The SEC men’s basketball conference continues this weekend, with seven exciting matchups taking place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Fans of the sport are in for a treat, with the game between the league leaders, No. 4 Alabama, and LSU, and the all-AP ranked vs. ranked clash between No. 25 Auburn and No. 2 Tennessee being the highlighted fixtures of the day.

No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU

Alabama, led by head coach Nate Oats, are 9-0 in the SEC conference this season and 19-3 overall. The Crimson Tide have been a dominant presence in the league this campaign and they are a force to be reckoned as they look to continue their winning streak against the LSU Tigers.

LSU, on the other hand, has lost 9 consecutive games and is currently 1-8 in the conference fixtures. The Tigers, who are 9-4 at home this season, will aim to use the supporters on their own court to help stop this skid and turn their season around.

The game will be televised on ESPNU, with tip-off scheduled for 4:00 PM ET.

No. 25 Auburn vs. No. 2 Tennessee

In the day’s featured league showdown, No. 25 Auburn will visit No. 2 Tennessee in a battle between two of the league’s top-ranked teams. Auburn has a 7-2 record in the SEC and 17-5 overall, while Tennessee is also 7-2 in the conference, 18-4 overall, and boasts an impressive 10-1 record at home.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN, with tip-off set for 2:00 PM ET.

Other Key Matchups

Other notable games on Saturday include Arkansas vs. South Carolina, which is looking to end a six-game losing streak Missouri vs. Mississippi State, Georgia vs. Texas A&M, and Florida vs. Kentucky. These matchups will showcase some of the best talent in the SEC and provide fans with a thrilling day of basketball action.

TV Channels and Game Times

All games on Saturday, February 4, 2023 will be televised on the SEC Network and ESPN. Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Date Away Team Home Team Game Info 2/4 – 1:00 PM ET Ole Miss Vanderbilt SEC Network 2/4 – 2:00 PM ET (25) Auburn (2) Tennessee ESPN 2/4 – 3:30 PM ET Arkansas South Carolina SEC Network 2/4 – 4:00 PM ET (4) Alabama LSU ESPNU 2/4 – 6:00 PM ET Missouri Mississippi St SEC Network 2/4 – 8:30 PM ET Georgia Texas A&M SEC Network 2/4 – 8:30 PM ET Florida Kentucky ESPN