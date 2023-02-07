SEC men’s basketball schedule for tonight (Feb. 7)

The SEC men’s basketball schedule for tonight, Tuesday, February 7, includes four games, and below you will find the ESPN schedule, plus the games that will be televised and streaming live on SEC Network. You can also find our preview of each game, including the starting time, TV info, and odds.

What time do the games start?

Two games tip off at 7:00 PM ET, while the other two start at 9:00 PM ET.

Which games will be televised?

All four games will be televised, with two games airing on ESPN2 and the other two streaming live on the SEC Network.

Who is favored to win each game?

Texas A&M is favored to beat Auburn, Missouri is favored to beat South Carolina, Kentucky is favored to beat Arkansas, and Georgia is favored to beat Ole Miss. Read more: Texas A&M, Auburn duke it out for position in SEC standings

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) Men’s basketball season is heating up, and tonight’s schedule features four exciting matchups that are sure to offer something to the fans.

Auburn will hit the road to take on Texas A&M, while Georgia hosts Ole Miss. South Carolina will travel to Missouri, and Arkansas will battle Kentucky.

Auburn Takes on Texas A&M in the Lone Star State

The Auburn Tigers will be looking to extend their 7-3 conference record when they take on Texas A&M at 7:00 PM ET at the Reed Arena in College Station, TX.

The Aggies are a formidable opponent, with an 8-2 SEC record and an impressive 11-1 home record. Auburn is 17-6 overall and has shown that they are capable of putting up a fight, making this a game worth watching.

Georgia and Ole Miss Square Off in Athens

Georgia will host the struggling Ole Miss Rebels inside the Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, GA in a 7:00 PM ET tip-off. The Rebels are 1-9 in conference action this season and 9-14 overall, and their 1-6 traveling record makes them an underdog in this game.

Georgia, in the meantime, is 11-1 at home this season and will be looking to continue their winning streak as they look to move up the standings. Read more: Georgia, Ole Miss stumble into SEC matchup

South Carolina Goes on the Road to Stop Losing Streak Against Missouri

It hasn’t been a pleasant league outing for South Carolina this season and things aren’t expected to get much better when the Gamecocks travel to Missouri with the aim of ending their seven-game losing streak.

South Carolina is sitting at the bottom of the SEC standings with just one win from 10 games in league play this season and an overall record of 8-15. Ouch!

They will be facing a Missouri team that is favored to win, but the Gamecocks will be looking to pull off an upset.

Kentucky and Arkansas Battle it Out in Lexington

In the final game of the night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky and Arkansas will meet at 9:00 PM ET in a match that both teams are feeling confident about.

The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and Florida and are a -5.5 point favorite to beat the Razorbacks.

Arkansas, with a 16-7 overall record and a 5-5 SEC record, will be looking to prove that they can hang with one of the top teams in the conference.

SEC men’s basketball schedule for tonight

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 DATE AWAY HOME GAME INFO 2/7 – 7:00 PM ET Auburn Texas A&M ESPN2

Line : TA&M -3.0O/U : 138.5 2/7 – 7:00 PM ET Ole Miss Georgia SEC Network

Line : UGA -1.5 O/U : 139.5 2/7 – 9:00 PM ET South Carolina Missouri SEC Network

Line : MIZ -15.5 O/U : 146.5 2/7 – 9:00 PM ET Arkansas Kentucky ESPN

Line : UK -5.5 O/U : 138